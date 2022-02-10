Prince Harry has promised to complete Princess Diana’s ‘unfinished business.’

Prince Harry has vowed to carry on his late mother Princess Diana’s HIV-fighting efforts.

The Duke of Sussex’s commitment follows the Queen’s announcement that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne.

The late princess increased awareness of the disease and supported hospices, changing global views.

When speaking with former Wales rugby player captain Gareth Thomas, the Duke of Sussex committed to carry on his mother’s work.

“Once you meet people and see the suffering around the world, you can’t turn your back on that,” he remarked.

“Add to that the fact that my mother’s work was undone, and I feel responsible to attempt to complete it as much as possible. I have to finish the task.”

His visit comes after he and his wife Meghan Markle remained silent following the Queen’s statement about Camilla.