Prince Harry has sparked a backlash when his job advice became a laughingstock

Prince Harry has received a lot of flak for his statements about his profession, income, and mental health.

The Independent’s voices editor, Victoria Richards, responded with this clap back as part of her critique of Prince Harry’s stance.

While she agreed with the royals that life is short, she made a point of emphasising how much of a ‘luxury’ it is to be able to pick where, how, and when they work.

“We don’t all have the luxury of making the decision Harry did,” she admitted at the outset.

“Let’s face it: he’ll never know what it’s like to truly fight for money, and it’s a privilege to be able to ‘select’ whether or not your job serves and nourishes you.”

For those who are unaware, Prince Harry made the initial statement on burnout and self-care while addressing the increasing rate of resignations that the global economy has been experiencing since the beginning of 2021.

“I’ve actually realised recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you cite aren’t all terrible,” he said in his chat.

“In fact, it’s an indication that, along with self-awareness, comes the desire for change.” Many people around the world have been trapped in jobs that do not bring them joy, and they are increasingly prioritising their mental health and happiness. This is something to be proud of.”