Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 10:58 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince Harry has sparked a backlash when his job advice became a laughingstock

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 10:58 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry has sparked a backlash when his job advice became a laughingstock

Prince Harry has received a lot of flak for his statements about his profession, income, and mental health.

The Independent’s voices editor, Victoria Richards, responded with this clap back as part of her critique of Prince Harry’s stance.

While she agreed with the royals that life is short, she made a point of emphasising how much of a ‘luxury’ it is to be able to pick where, how, and when they work.

“We don’t all have the luxury of making the decision Harry did,” she admitted at the outset.

“Let’s face it: he’ll never know what it’s like to truly fight for money, and it’s a privilege to be able to ‘select’ whether or not your job serves and nourishes you.”

For those who are unaware, Prince Harry made the initial statement on burnout and self-care while addressing the increasing rate of resignations that the global economy has been experiencing since the beginning of 2021.

“I’ve actually realised recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you cite aren’t all terrible,” he said in his chat.

“In fact, it’s an indication that, along with self-awareness, comes the desire for change.” Many people around the world have been trapped in jobs that do not bring them joy, and they are increasingly prioritising their mental health and happiness. This is something to be proud of.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are'very, very happy' in California, Experts

It's been nearly two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle established...
2 hours ago
Hiba Bukhari opens up about her 'body-shaming' phase while doing Fitoor

Newlywed Hiba Bukhari, who is currently enjoying her honeymoon period with her...
2 hours ago
Job Title of Meghan Markle on Archie's birth certificate perplexed royal enthusiasts

When their son's birth certificate was issued, the Duke and Duchess of...
2 hours ago
Syra Yousuf flaunts Marilyn Monroe's classic hairstyle

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf is one of the versatile actresses in our...
3 hours ago
Princess Margaret had nightmares of Queen Elizabeth II disapproving her

Princess Margaret, who died in 1997, was claimed to suffer nightmares about...
4 hours ago
Why Does the Queen Elizabeth Carries a Pack of Blood While Travelling?

When it comes to international travel, Queen Elizabeth II is always prepared...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Germany taps Greenpeace chief Morgan as first climate envoy
20 mins ago
Germany taps Greenpeace chief Morgan as first climate envoy

FRANKFURT, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) - Germany's foreign minister on Wednesday unveiled former...
Xiaomi Redmi 9C
30 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB costs Rs. 22,999. The retail...
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
50 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy...
Queen Elizabeth
59 mins ago
How ‘penniless’ Prince Philip won the heart of Queen Elizabeth II

In his heyday, Prince Philip was described as a "Greek god" who...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600