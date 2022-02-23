Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 01:56 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince Harry initiates a fresh legal battle, filing a libel suit against ANL in the High Court

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 01:56 am
Prince Harry

According to sources, Prince Harry has filed a libel suit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) in the High Court.

“I can confirm the duke has filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited,” a representative for the duke was quoted as saying.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s wife, previously filed a successful privacy action against ANL over pieces that reprinted portions of a handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Cameron Walker, a royal writer, tweeted on Wednesday: “Prince Harry has filed a libel suit against the Daily Mail’s publisher in the High Court. It is unknown to which precise title or article the assertion refers.”

“A representative for the Sussexes confirms that Prince Harry has filed a legal complaint against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, and Mail Online,” royal expert Omid Scobie tweeted.

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Zarnish Khan pokes Faryal Mehmood for her dancing skills

Zarnish Khan recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf's show "Voice Over Man" where...
1 hour ago
'Camilla or Prince Charles presented Covid to the Queen,' said Goldberg and Hostin throughout the episode

According to a TV broadcaster, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive...
2 hours ago
ELDEN RING REVIEW: THE ELDEN RING IS A GLORIOUS FANTASY. I DON'T WANT IT TO END BECAUSE IT'S EPIC

When When I was a kid, I used to daydream while reading...
2 hours ago
Who carried Covid-19 to the Queen?

According to a TV host, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive...
2 hours ago
Ayeza Khan praises Mira Sethi for her sizzling pictures

Author and actor Mira Sethi recently set temperatures soaring after she shared...
2 hours ago
Feroze Khan creates shelter for birds as a part of his 'Feed the Needy'

Feroze Khan is super involved in the project to create shelters for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Belgium calls in Russian envoy over Ukraine
1 hour ago
Belgium calls in Russian envoy over Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Feb 23, 2022 (AFP) - Belgium called in the Russian ambassador on...
Princess Diana
1 hour ago
Princess Diana’s suggestion was met with a lovely answer from Prince William

Princess Diana gave her son Prince William some advice when it was...
Shehzad Roy urges PM Imran Khan to remove taxes on contraceptives
1 hour ago
Shehzad Roy urges PM Imran Khan to remove taxes on contraceptives

Shehzad Roy, a singer, and social activist was recently named an honorary...
Wordle Answer Today
1 hour ago
Wordle Answer Today 24th February #250 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 250 that was released today, February 24,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600