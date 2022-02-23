Prince Harry initiates a fresh legal battle, filing a libel suit against ANL in the High Court

According to sources, Prince Harry has filed a libel suit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) in the High Court.

“I can confirm the duke has filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited,” a representative for the duke was quoted as saying.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s wife, previously filed a successful privacy action against ANL over pieces that reprinted portions of a handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Cameron Walker, a royal writer, tweeted on Wednesday: “Prince Harry has filed a libel suit against the Daily Mail’s publisher in the High Court. It is unknown to which precise title or article the assertion refers.”

“A representative for the Sussexes confirms that Prince Harry has filed a legal complaint against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, and Mail Online,” royal expert Omid Scobie tweeted.