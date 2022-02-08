Prince Harry is facing yet another backlash In terms of royal ‘precedence

According to a royal specialist, Prince Harry – The Duke of Sussex – has been overlooked in terms of royal “precedence,” as Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward “come before him.”

The importance of the Wessexes to the Royal Family has also been highlighted by royal historian Marlene Koenig, who told Express.co.uk that in terms of “precedence,” they “come before” Harry.

Sophie and her husband Edward have become more visible members of the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down earlier this year.

The 55-year-old wife of Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, is also winning the hearts of Britons with her humanitarian efforts.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex had the fourth and fifth most engagements in the Royal Family in 2021, respectively.

In comparison to Prince William, who had 235 official obligations, Edward had 204 engagements and Sophie had 194.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the United States to pursue their own interests.

Since leaving the firm, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have apparently been devoting more time to securing their bright future than than attending public engagements.