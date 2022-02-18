Prince Harry is ‘fuming in wrath’ as Duchess Camilla prepares to take on the role of Queen

Despite Prince Harry’s silence on the possibility of Duchess Camilla becoming Queen Consort to Prince Charles, one ex-butler claims the Duke is ‘livid’ and’stewing’ privately.

During an interview, an ex-butler recognised for his many years of devotion to the Royal Family made this claim.

Paul Burrell made the revelation, and in an interview with Closer magazine, he stated how “it’ll be like a red rag to a bull for Harry.”

While it is unlikely that Prince Harry ‘hates’ the Duchess, there may be some sentiments of “betrayal” given his mother was supposed to be proclaimed Queen instead.

Mr. Burrell went on to say, “[Prince Harry] will be furious.” Despite the fact that he and Meghan remained silent in the face of the news, I believe he’ll have a lot to say about it, and it’ll revisit a lot of childhood trauma.”

Before ending, he stated, It’s a big deal he signed, so he’ll have to deliver the goods and provide as much personal information as feasible. “I’m sure there will be TV interviews with Harry and Meghan, as well as additional bombshells, teasers, and titbits leaked into the press in the run-up to the book’s release.”