Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 08:11 pm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called pathetic for their $25m Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $25 million Spotify contract has gotten them a lot of criticism.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been termed “pathetic” and “irrelevant” after they chastised fellow podcaster Joe Rogan for spreading false information about Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the pair has failed to provide the content they had committed for a long time.

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News talk show host, did not spare the couple while speaking on the subject, slamming them with harsh remarks.

“That annoying fake duchess from LA and her brain-dead husband threatened to walk unless Spotify muzzled Joe Rogan. But they’re not going anywhere,” he said.

“These two grifters have a $25 million deal with Spotify for essentially no work.

“So far, we believe they have produced just over 30 minutes of content.

“That means these two have been paid about a million dollars for each minute of talking they’ve done. That’s a good gig. It’s too good to leave.”

 

