Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:52 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face criticism over Ukraine statement

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:52 pm
Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face criticism over Ukraine statement

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing criticism for breaching royal protocol after the couple spoke on the attacks in Ukraine.

In a statement posted on the Archewell website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged the “global community and its leaders” to join them in condemning Russia’s actions, calling them a violation of “international and humanitarian law.”

The message read: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

However, with the couple’s message, some royal fans questioned their move, believing that they breached the royal rule of remaining neutral like the rest of the royal family even though they have stepped down from their roles.

 

Read More

21 mins ago
Malaika Arora gives a shoutout to Suhana, Ananya, 'Baby dolls all grown up'

On Thursday, a slew of Bollywood stars gathered to celebrate Farhan Akhtar...
28 mins ago
Watch Video: In the midst of the Ukraine conflict, actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in an unusual video 

Alumnus of 90210 AnnaLynne McCord has been labelled a 'cringe' after posting...
31 mins ago
Ananya Pandey wishes Sanya on her birthday, calls her 'girl crush'

Ananya Panday wished Sanya Malhotra a happy 30th birthday with a beautiful...
34 mins ago
Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan set to share the screen together in upcoming drama

Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have paired up to share the screen...
2 hours ago
Snoop Dogg demands significant progress in the assault case

Snoop Dogg, a singer and composer, has made quite a stir in...
2 hours ago
Prince William describes all of the difficulties that girl-dads face: 'It's my worst nightmare.'

Prince William recently wore his emotions on his sleeve and opened out...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Mawra Hocane takes a step to change the attitude towards marital rape in the context of marriage
10 mins ago
Qissa Mehar Bano Ka: Mawra Hocane takes a step to change the attitude towards marital rape in the context of marriage

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane puts a spotlight on the very important social...
Gold TikTok Creator Award
11 mins ago
BTS bags the most successful global recording artist award

BTS bags the most successful global recording artist award of the year...
Salman Khan
12 mins ago
Salman Khan poses in front of Burj Khalifa as he seems mesmerized

Salman Khan has been tremendously busy filming Tiger 3 for his upcoming...
15 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 25 feb 2022

Kerala Lottery: Check Kerala State lottery result today 25.2.2022 and Kerala State...
Adsence Ad 300X600