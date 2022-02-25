Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face criticism over Ukraine statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing criticism for breaching royal protocol after the couple spoke on the attacks in Ukraine.

In a statement posted on the Archewell website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged the “global community and its leaders” to join them in condemning Russia’s actions, calling them a violation of “international and humanitarian law.”

The message read: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

However, with the couple’s message, some royal fans questioned their move, believing that they breached the royal rule of remaining neutral like the rest of the royal family even though they have stepped down from their roles.