Prince Harry prescribes ‘inner work’ for employee’s mental health

Prince Harry is emphasizing the benefits of meditation and exercise to counteract job burnout.

The Duke of Sussex teamed up with tennis star Serena Williams to educate employees on work-life balance at a recent appearance on mental health.

Harry said: “From an employer’s perspective, you can’t expect – in today’s world – people to put in the work on themselves if you’re not giving them the time to be able to do that.

“It’s so important as employers to say if you have the chance to do it in your own spare time that’s fantastic, but we are going to factor that into your routine at work.

“If everybody was doing that, the shift in global consciousness and awareness would be enormous.

He added: “If you’re a business leader, [it’s] for your employees as well.

“[You could say] Everyone’s going to have today focusing on themselves.”

Sharing tricks from his new life with two kids, Harry added: “I now put in 30 minutes, 45 minutes every morning where it’s like OK, one of the kids is at school, the other is taking a nap, there’s a break in our programme.

“It’s either for workout, take the dog for a walk, meditate, get out in nature.”