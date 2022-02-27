Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 08:51 pm
Prince Harry shares the unusual reaction he has if he ever bumps into the Queen

Prince Harry

People frequently wonder what it would be like to have complete access to Buckingham Palace.

But how would you react if you happened to run into the Queen herself while you were there?

Well, Prince Harry previously shared what it’s like to run into Her Majesty while visiting her home – and his reaction is quite surprising.

In a clip from a 2018 documentary about the Queen’s role as head of the Commonwealth, Harry joked about feeling “panic” whenever he ran into his grandmother in Buckingham Palace’s corridors.

In the HBO documentary Queen of the World, Harry is shown addressing a group of Caribbean hospitality professionals staying at the palace.

The prince gives the group some advice and then admits that, despite being related to the Queen, he still “panics” when he sees her.

“You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I have ever spent – and you’ve only been here two weeks,” he said.

“Have you bumped into the Queen yet?

“If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don’t panic.

“I know you will. We all do!”

The pressure likely came from his thinking of the Queen as his “boss”, which he has also previously discussed.

During the BBC’s Elizabeth At 90 tribute documentary, which aired in 2016, he explained how it’s difficult to just think of the monarch as his gran.

“I still think of her as the Queen rather than my grandmother,” he added.

Since leaving the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Harry has only seen his grandmother a few times.

According to the prince’s legal representative, he wants to bring Lilibet and his two-year-old son Archie to visit from the United States, but they are “unable to return to his home” because it is “too dangerous.”

Harry is suing because he was refused permission to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

He claims that his private protection team in the United States lacks adequate jurisdiction abroad and access to UK intelligence information, both of which are required to keep his family safe.

 

 

