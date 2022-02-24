Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:09 pm
Prince Harry sues British tabloid

Prince Harry, to file a news lawsuit against the British tabloids, Harry is already a plaintiff in a lawsuit against British tabloids over phone hacking.

Harry filed a defamation claim against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday, and MailOnline.

It’s the same newspaper group that Harry’s wife, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, defeated last year in another lawsuit over invasion of privacy and copyright infringement, winning unnamed amounts.

However, details about this new lawsuit are vague. Harry’s press office in California, did not confirm the any further details about the lawsuit.

Associated Newspapers also confirmed the lawsuit.

According to a source, Harry is suing over a Feb. 20 article in The Mail on Sunday claiming he requested to protect his legal battle from the public to gain police protection while visiting his homeland.

Harry is entangled in a disagreement with the British government over whether he and his family will be safeguarded by British security when they are in the United Kingdom.

 

