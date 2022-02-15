Prince Harry was criticized after Meghan Markle revealed his personal nickname.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, like most couples, have a slew of charming nicknames for one other.

And it appears that, like the majority of others, they strive to keep some of them very private.

That’s because when Meghan let slip the lovely term she occasionally calls her husband, he was teased by one of his celebrity friends.

It happened last year, when Harry appeared on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden and the two went on a bus trip across Los Angeles.

James makes a video call at one point. Meghan notices Harry in the background and asks, “Haz, how is your tour of LA going?” exposing his adorable nickname.

Corden afterwards mocked: “Oh, no! I had no idea you were referred to as Haz! “Corden sobbed.

“Well, you aren’t my wife,” Harry retorted.