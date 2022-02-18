Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:48 pm
Prince Harry will appear in front of the High Court in relation to his UK security plea

Prince Harry

According to The Sun, Prince Harry is set to appear at the High Court today to argue his case for security in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the Home Office for denying his request to provide adequate security for him and his family when they visit the UK.

Harry’s request was denied even after he volunteered to pay for the Met Police with his own money. Local insiders assert that police are not “weapons for hire.”

The Duke believes his private security teams from the United States are insufficient because they are unaware of intelligence information in the United Kingdom that may keep him, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children Archie and Lilibet safe.

“Mr Justice Swift will hear the Duke’s case in London’s High Court this morning – but Harry will not be present,” The Sun reports.

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities this summer, Harry is anticipated to return to the UK with his family.

 

