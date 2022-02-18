Prince Harry will appear in the High Court in relation to his UK security plea

According to The Sun, Prince Harry will go before the UK’s High Court today to argue his case for security.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the Home Office for denying his request for security for himself and his family when they visit the United Kingdom.

After being refused a plea to fund the Met Police with private monies, Harry moved on to sue Her Majesty’s government.

The Duke believes his private security team from the United States is insufficient since they are unaware of UK intelligence information that could keep him, wife Meghan Markle, and children Archie and Lilibet safe. He believes that visiting London would be’very risky.’

“Mr Justice Swift will hear the Duke’s case in London’s High Court this morning – but Harry will not be present,” The Sun reports.

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities this summer, Harry is anticipated to return to the UK with his family.