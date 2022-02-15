Prince Harry will be ‘mad’ with Camilla as Queen consort, Princess Diana’s friend

According to a friend of Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, Camilla becoming Queen Consort will make him “mad,” and it may “rehash” childhood pain.

The Queen issued a statement on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee expressing her “sincere hope” that the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Consort when her husband, Prince Charles, becomes King.

When Camilla married Charles in 2005, she stated that she intended to use the title Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort when her husband ascended to the throne.

It came after she was thrown into the spotlight after it was found she had been having an affair with Charles during his marriage to Diana.

So far, Harry has not responded publicly to the Queen’s remark, which was made public more than a week ago.

And now, Diana’s old butler and friend Paul Burrell says he feels Harry will be upset by the revelation.

“It’ll be like a red rag to a bull for Harry – he’ll be upset,” he told Closer magazine. While I don’t believe he dislikes Camilla as a person, I believe she will irritate him and make him feel violated that she will now be Queen when his mother should have been. He’ll be furious.

“Even though he and Meghan remained silent in the face of the news, I believe he’ll have a lot to say about it, and it’ll relive a lot of childhood pain.”

Harry is preparing to write a tell-all memoir later this year, which promises to be completely genuine and factual.

The potentially explosive book will be released in the run-up to Christmas, according to a pal, and will reveal his true feelings for Camilla.

Paul, too, believes Camilla will be included in the book, and that Harry and Meghan Markle may even do more shocking TV interviews.

Paul continued: “I believe that the latest news has resurfaced old feelings and brought back painful memories and childhood trauma. And it’s very possible that he’ll include it in his book. I believe Harry will tell the public what he thinks and feels about Camilla and the divorce scandal, as it has affected him greatly.

“He signed a big deal, so he’ll have to produce and provide as much personal information as feasible. I’m sure there will be TV interviews with Harry and Meghan, as well as additional bombshells, teasers, and titbits released into the press in the run-up to the wedding.

In the meanwhile, a buddy told the Sunday Mirror, “He has a lot to say about it.” People believe he is keeping a low profile to respect his family, but this is not the case.