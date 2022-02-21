Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:20 am
Prince Harry will expose Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage

Prince Harry

Prince Harry to expose Prince Charles, Prince Diana’s marriage in bombshell book

Prince Harry’s explosive book, due out later this year, is likely to reveal a “inside perspective” of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

While conjecture abounds about what the Duke of Sussex will cover in his book, it is expected that he would include details about his parents’ marriage, particularly the “breakdown of their relationship.”

In an interview with US Weekly, royal writer Tom Skyes indicated that the Duke of Sussex will “really go for Camilla” while discussing his late mother’s marriage to the Prince of Wales.

“If you actually think about what a publisher is going to spend $20 million for, it’s the inside account of that marriage’s dissolution,” he said.

“It would be naïve to believe Camila would not be accused and blamed in some way.”

“When this happened, he (Harry) was very little.”

 

