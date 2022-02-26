Prince Harry wishes to meet Queen Elizabeth II and other royals, including his ill grandmother

Despite the royal schisms, Prince Harry wants to return to meet his family, according to a lawyer involved in the protection case.

Harry, 37, is suing the Home Office because it refused to pay for bodyguards with taxpayer money.

The Duke of Sussex, who retired from royal duties and relocated to the United States with Meghan Markle in 2020, feels ‘unsafe’ in the UK without police security and wants to fund his bodyguards, but the Home Office rejected since police are not ‘guns for hire.’

However, Meghan’s husband’s decision implies that he is serious about visiting the UK to see his royal family, despite the rifts.

The court heard during the first portion of the hearing last week that Prince Harry believes the UK “is and always will be his home.”

“It goes without saying that he wants to return to meet family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so dear to his heart,” Shaheed Fatima QC said in court.