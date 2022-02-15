Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 05:11 pm
Prince Harry’s appearance at the Super Bowl is a “overkill show” of his “new life.”

Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s appearance at the Super Bowl is a “overkill show” of his “new life.”

According to a body language specialist, Prince Harry’s NFL Super Bowl visit was a “overkill display” of him showing off his “new life” to the royals.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed enjoying the highly anticipated game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

His cousin Princess Eugenie, not his wife Meghan Markle, accompanied him.

Judi James, a body language specialist, stated that the duo’s connection at the game “emphasises a friendship that has appeared solid for years.”

She observed that the prince appeared “proud as a punch” when he accompanied his cousin to the event.

“Harry’s leg splay and his almost overdone display of ease implies he’s enjoying showing off his new life to his baseball-capped cousin,” she told Express.

“Her eye-smile and fairly timid hand-touch to her own thigh indicate she’s appropriately excited and impressed by the occasion.”

 

