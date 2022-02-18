Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

18th Feb, 2022. 09:05 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince Harry’s lawyer tells court United Kingdom ‘will always be his home’

AFP News Agency

18th Feb, 2022. 09:05 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s lawyer tells court United Kingdom ‘will always be his home’

London: A lawyer for Prince Harry told a London court Friday that the UK “will always be his home”, appealing a government refusal to provide the British royal with police protection even if he pays for it.

Harry and wife Meghan lost their UK taxpayer-paid protection when they quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The Duke of Sussex, who was not in court on Friday, is seeking a judicial review after the interior ministry declined his request to pay himself for UK police protection.

The couple have their own private security team in the US but Harry says that they do not have adequate jurisdiction or access to UK intelligence necessary to keep his family safe.

“This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the UK,” Harry´s lawyer Shaheed Fatima told the Royal Courts of Justice.

“It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart.

“Most of all, this is and always will be, his home.”

Last summer, Harry´s car was chased by paparazzi photographers as he left a charity event in London. The next day, he and elder brother William unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

She died in Paris in 1997 after a high-speed car chase also involving photographers, and Harry´s relations with the UK media remain fraught.

Harry´s bid for a review of the Home Office decision not to allow him police protection was filed in September, but permission for a full hearing has not yet been granted or denied.

Read More

48 mins ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland once again flaunts her desi look

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket commentator, has been winning the heart with...
49 mins ago
Zoe Kravitz, the catwoman, is scheduled to make her 'Saturday Night Live' debut

According to Variety, Zo Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman)...
56 mins ago
The Queen's Palace said it has "no plans" to evaluate Prince Andrew's remaining titles: 'Is he coming back?'

The news of Prince Andrew's lack of forthcoming evaluations following settlement spurs...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry is 'fuming in wrath' as Duchess Camilla prepares to take on the role of Queen

Despite Prince Harry's silence on the possibility of Duchess Camilla becoming Queen...
1 hour ago
WATCH: Hadiqa Kiani, Bilal Abbas's 'Dobara' BTS goes viral  

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani broke the passé standards of the desi culture...
1 hour ago
Lawyers say Prince Harry feels 'unsafe' bringing his children to the UK

According to The Associated Press, Prince Harry's lawyers told a court hearing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

The Undertaker
11 mins ago
The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April

Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, will be inducted into the WWE Hall...
Charles
20 mins ago
Prince Charles and Prince William are collaborating to’reform’ monarchy

According to reports, Prince William and his father, Prince Charles, are collaborating...
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
23 mins ago
Texas Chainsaw Massacre Review: Latest Revival Is as Bad and Bland as the Rest

Tobe Hooper took 12 years to develop a sequel to The Texas...
25 mins ago
Imran utterly fails to prove single crime against Sharifs, claims Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Imran Khan is...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600