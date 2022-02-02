Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
02nd Feb, 2022. 10:47 pm

Prince Harry’s patronage has been gifted by Kate Middleton

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:47 pm
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has been given one of Prince Harry’s most important patronages by Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been named Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, succeeding Harry.
The future queen verified this on her own Instagram account.

 

Kate Middleton said, “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.”.

She further said, “I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C.”

Kate Middleton becomes first royal to take up one of Prince Harry’s primary tasks.

Since 2016, Harry has been a patron of RFU. He succeeded Queen in the job.

