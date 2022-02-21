Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:50 pm
Prince Louis has yet to achieve this royal milestone

Prince Louis

We’ve seen many sweet milestones for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children as they grow up, but one that their youngest child, Prince Louis, is still missing out on is his first royal tour.

Louis, three, has made a few public appearances, including his Buckingham Palace debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019 and his first Christmas church service in 2021, but he has yet to travel abroad on an official tour with his parents and siblings.

Due to the pandemic, the royals’ overseas travel has been halted for the majority of the last two years. The Duke of Cambridge recently visited Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and the Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Copenhagen in Denmark for two days next week.

Prince William and Kate are also rumoured to be planning a Caribbean visit to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this spring.

In comparison, Prince George made his tour debut at the age of eight months in Australia and New Zealand in 2014.

The toddler stole the show when he met his namesake, George the bilby, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney and was even given his own soft toy, which he immediately adored.

On their subsequent journey to Canada in 2016, Prince William and Kate were joined by their eldest children, including a 16-month-old Princess Charlotte, who made her royal tour debut.

The young royals had a good time at a children’s party in Victoria, British Columbia, when the Princess spoke her first words in public, “Pop!” as she ran towards a balloon arch.

In 2017, George and Charlotte accompanied their parents on a trip to Germany and Poland.

