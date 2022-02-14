Prince Philip was a nightmare: admits writer while penning Duke’s biography

Gyles Brandreth, a writer, remembered a tense interaction he had with Prince Philip.

He revealed during the promotion of his new memoirs Odd Boy Out that the book was inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Suddenly, everything in my life was postponed,” he explained. I was about to go on tour, going all the way around the country with a new show – put on hold.

“I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’ and, because I’m always doing something, I thought, ‘I’ve got to do something!’

“The only thing I was asked to do was write an autobiography,” he admitted.

However, he went on to say that the late Duke of Edinburgh did not push him to write an autobiography.

“I had recently finished a book about the Duke of Edinburgh that was published around the time he died, but this was before that.”

“I kept hearing him say to me, ‘Don’t talk about yourself.'” “People aren’t interested,” the author admitted.

He also mentioned how the interaction was “difficult” because he had to write a book about the late prince.

“I struggled because the first time I wrote about him was at his request; he required a biography prepared for one of his charities,” he explained.

“I tried, but he was really recalcitrant.” “It was just a nightmare,” Gyles admitted.