Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 08:57 pm
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'disagreeing' with Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 08:57 pm
Prince William

Because of their parenting ideas, Prince William and Kate Middleton have apparently been embroiled in a serious fight on both ends.

In an interview with OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed this revelation. She began by addressing the ‘gruelling schedules’ they both encounter, and also described how it affects their desires and parenting ideas as guardians of three young children.

Ms Bond began by expressing her desire for both Prince William and Kate to be given a “holiday,” and was cited as stating, “They do need to be allowed to have a break, especially because their children are so small.”

Especially when “both of them are pretty hands-on parents who want to be there for their children.”

However, Ms Bond stated that “there is a contradiction between their private life and having enough downtime with their children” as a result of their new responsibilities and increased workload.

The Cambridges are well-known for their modern parenting beliefs, and they take delight in assisting with homework, activities, and school runs.

But with a change in their title fast approaching, they are starting to appear stretched beyond their limits, and Ms Bond fears they may struggle even more so if it continues.

 

