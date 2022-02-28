Prince William and Kate Middleton break their silence on the invasion of Ukraine

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their support for Ukraine via a personal tweet on their official account.

The message stated: “We had the honour of meeting President Zelenskyy and the First Lady in October 2020 to learn about their hopes and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today, we stand with the President and the people of Ukraine in their valiant fight for a better future. W. and C.”

The sign off W & C indicates that this is a personal tweet from the royal couple, which is not always the case on the @KensingtonRoyal page.

In less than an hour, the post had received over 20,000 ‘likes’ and thousands of retweets.

This comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle condemned Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in a message posted on their Archewell charity website.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law, and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same,” the message read.

It comes just days after Boris Johnson delivered a speech to the nation in which he also condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many celebrities have also taken to social media to express their shock, sadness, and dismay at what is happening in Europe.

When her children questioned her about the Ukraine crisis, Holly Willoughby admitted she was at a loss for words.

“How am I supposed to explain this to my children… Last night, I was asked questions for which I had no answers… [broken heart emoji], “The mother-of-three made a remark.

Tamzin Outhwaite’s celebrity friends and fans were quick to express their sympathy, writing: “Horrific.” As one supporter put it: “My grandson is nearly 12 years old, and his anxiety is making him sick. It’s been two years of unsettling times with Covid, and now this. I’m so sorry for our children, especially those in Ukraine.”