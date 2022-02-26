Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 01:30 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince William and Kate Middleton express their support for the people of Ukraine as Russia continues to attack them

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 01:30 am
Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton express their support for the people of Ukraine as Russia continues to attack them

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Following the attacks, British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton have expressed their support for the people of Ukraine.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued a statement on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Saturday, saying, “Today we stand with the president and all of Ukraine’s people as they heroically fight for that future.”

“We had the honour of meeting President Zelenskyy and the First Lady in October 2020 to learn of their enthusiasm and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the royal couple remarked.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

Kate and William also added an emoji of the Ukranian flag and “W & C”.

 

Read More

42 mins ago
BTS: Kim Taehyung returns with boyfriend material pics

Social Butterfly BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is back with his...
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton and  Prince William Issue Statement on Russian Invasion: ‘We Stand With All of Ukraine’s People’

Against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of many Ukrainian cities, Prince William...
3 hours ago
Hania Aamir’s new bold pictures viral on social media

Hania Aamir is an extremely talented, gorgeous, and brilliant Pakistani actress. This...
4 hours ago
Deciphering Prince Harry's 'attitude' at the Super Bowl through body language

A body language specialist has now released an analysis of Prince Harry's...
4 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are you prepared for another legal squabble?

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may launch a new...
4 hours ago
Prince Harry's diet preferences 'indicate Meghan influence'

From Kate Middleton's'relatable' hearty foods to Prince Harry's enjoyment of a 'nostalgic'...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
4 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth’s voice is still “a touch croaky” and “full of cold.”

Queen Elizabeth II, who contracted Covid last week, was forced to postpone...
Kanye West
7 mins ago
Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian’s claims of “misinformation” and “mental pain.”

Kanye West, the American artist, may contest his prenuptial agreement with his...
Prince Harry
10 mins ago
Prince Harry wishes to meet Queen Elizabeth II and other royals, including his ill grandmother

Despite the royal schisms, Prince Harry wants to return to meet his...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
13 mins ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says He Will Not Accept American Evacuation Offer: ‘I Need Ammunition, Not a Ride,’

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, will not be intimidated. The leader, 44,...
Adsence Ad 300X600