Prince William and Kate Middleton express their support for the people of Ukraine as Russia continues to attack them

Following the attacks, British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton have expressed their support for the people of Ukraine.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued a statement on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Saturday, saying, “Today we stand with the president and all of Ukraine’s people as they heroically fight for that future.”

“We had the honour of meeting President Zelenskyy and the First Lady in October 2020 to learn of their enthusiasm and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the royal couple remarked.

Kate and William also added an emoji of the Ukranian flag and “W & C”.