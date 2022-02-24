Prince William and Kate Middleton have confirmed an ambitious international tour to commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee

Next month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will embark on an exciting international royal visit.

Buckingham Palace has revealed that they will be travelling to the Caribbean for a week-long celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The tour begins on March 19 and concludes on March 26 in Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas.

According to Kensington Palace, William and Kate will tour historic Mayan monuments, appreciate the rich culture of Belize’s Garifuna community, and explore the country’s wildlife.

In Jamaica, they will work with the Jamaican Defense Force and commemorate the history of Bob Marley and other pioneering Jamaican singers with future talents.

The Cambridges will tour many islands in the Bahamas and witness a world-famous junkanoo procession.

According to the palace, the couple has requested to meet with as many locals as possible.

“Their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to the visit, which will be their first joint official overseas tour since the start of Covid-19 in 2020,” a Kensington Palace spokesman noted.

The Cambridges were earlier rumoured to be travelling to the Caribbean this spring.

Last month, officials for William and Kate were spotted on Belize’s idyllic island of Ambergris Caye, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Not only is it their first Caribbean tour, but it is also their first international tour since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

However, they have both taken solo travels overseas in recent months, with William visiting the United Arab Emirates earlier this month and Kate visiting Denmark this week.

They are, however, not the only royals who will be packing their bags and travelling abroad in the coming weeks.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will visit the Republic of Ireland at the end of next month, from March 23 to March 25.

From April 22 to 28, they will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, will also go to Papua New Guinea from April 11 to 13.