Prince William and Kate Middleton respond publicly to the Queen’s announcement that Duchess Camilla would become “Queen Consort.”

Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have responded publicly to the Queen’s formal Jubilee speech, in which she expresses her desire for the Duchess of Cornwall to become Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

A portion of Her Majesty’s letter issued to mark the 70th anniversary of her own Accession, which announces her public support for Duchess Camilla’s ascension, was ‘liked’ by Prince William and Kate via their own Instagram account, @theroyalfamily.

“On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, The Queen has penned a statement thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to Platinum Jubilee celebrations throughout the following year,” read the description of the Instagram post.

“In her address, she refers to a broadcast she gave on her 21st birthday in which she promised her life’s work to the people of the Commonwealth, saying, ‘I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.'”

The letter, which was shared in its entirety on the Royal Family’s official Twitter account, expressed the monarch’s desire for support when her son becomes King and his wife becomes Queen Consort.

“And when, in due course, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will offer him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me, and it is my honest intention that when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort while she continues her own devoted duty,” the letter said.

Royal enthusiasts, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, reacted quickly to the Queen’s message.

One fan wrote in the comments section of the official Instagram post: “I wish you the best of luck on this great event. “Happy Platinum Jubilee, your Majesty,” one person said, while another added, “We are a lucky nation of people to have had you as our Monarch all these years, you mean so much to us, thank you.””

“What a source of inspiration. What a momentous day! “a third person commented

 

