Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 10:42 pm
Prince William aspires to be a’modern’ King in order to keep the monarchy’relevant.’

Prince William

Prince William aspires to be a ‘modern’ King in order to keep the monarchy ‘relevant.’

When he becomes King, Prince William intends to revolutionise and modernise monarchy.

William, the second in line to the throne, feels that the king must keep up with the trends in order to remain relevant.

He made the remark while speaking to the BBC on the occasion of the Queen’s 90th birthday.

“Well, I think the Royal Family has to evolve and develop as it goes along and it has to stay relevant,” the Duke of Cambridge remarked when asked if he would be a “modern king” by journalist Nicholas Witchell.

“And that’s the difficulty for me: how do I make the Royal Family relevant in the next 20 years – or 40 years, or 60 years – I have no clue when that will be.”

“I certainly don’t lie awake waiting or hoping for it, since it indicates my family has gone on, and that’s something I don’t want.”

In the meantime, William was in Dubai for his first official visit to the UAE. During his brief visit, he spoke with local school pupils about their future and afterwards attended the iconic Dubai Expo.

 

