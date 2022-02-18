Prince William brings royal admirers to tears as he fulfils a promise made to a bereaved schoolboy

After fulfilling a promise made to a grieving student, Prince William has left royal followers in tears.

Deacon Glover, 11, told the Duke of Cambridge that he had been coping with his mother’s death from a heroin overdose three weeks ago while at a charity event in Burnley, Lancs.

William was heard soothing Deacon as he said: “My mother died when I was 15 years old. It’s challenging, but I promise you it gets easier.”

During the event, Deacon was dressed in a replica Burnley FC football shirt belonging to the team’s goalie, Nick Pope.

Later in the chat, the 39-year-old prince was overheard telling the young man, “Would you like to see Nick Pope, yeah?” “We’ll see what we can accomplish,” he adds.

On Monday, the second-in-line, who is also the FA’s president, kept his word when Deacon met the footballing legend in a heartwarming encounter.

Before strolling out on the pitch, the duo chatted in the seats at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium.

Deacon was also presented with a signed football shirt by the goalie, who has also represented England.