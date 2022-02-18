Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 08:50 pm
Prince William brings royal admirers to tears as he fulfils a promise made to a bereaved schoolboy

After fulfilling a promise made to a grieving student, Prince William has left royal followers in tears.

Deacon Glover, 11, told the Duke of Cambridge that he had been coping with his mother’s death from a heroin overdose three weeks ago while at a charity event in Burnley, Lancs.

William was heard soothing Deacon as he said: “My mother died when I was 15 years old. It’s challenging, but I promise you it gets easier.”

During the event, Deacon was dressed in a replica Burnley FC football shirt belonging to the team’s goalie, Nick Pope.

Later in the chat, the 39-year-old prince was overheard telling the young man, “Would you like to see Nick Pope, yeah?” “We’ll see what we can accomplish,” he adds.

On Monday, the second-in-line, who is also the FA’s president, kept his word when Deacon met the footballing legend in a heartwarming encounter.

Before strolling out on the pitch, the duo chatted in the seats at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium.
Deacon was also presented with a signed football shirt by the goalie, who has also represented England.

Local pastor Mick Fleming, who assisted in arranging the initial visit with Prince William, predicted that the encounter would be “life-changing” for the youngster.

He said: “This is going to be life-changing for Deacon. This will help him to break the cycle of life that’s been around him.

“This was something so special, and I think what the prince has done has given him hope for the future.

“It’s phenomenal, what he has done, as it’s not just meeting a footballer, it’s a lot, lot deeper – it will help him.”

He added: “The prince has followed through with everything he said in the conversation that he had with him. He has honoured it, and that’s amazing.”

Deacon’s great grandmother, Carole Ellis, said the moment moved her to tears.

 

