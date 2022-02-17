Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 01:57 am
Prince William brings royal admirers to tears as he fulfils a promise made to a bereaved schoolboy

After fulfilling a promise made to a grieving student, Prince William has left royal followers in tears.

Deacon Glover, 11, told the Duke of Cambridge that he had been coping with his mother’s death from a heroin overdose three weeks ago while at a charity event in Burnley, Lancs.

“I lost my mother when I was 15,” William could be heard soothing Deacon. It’s challenging, but I promise you it gets easier.”

During the event, Deacon was dressed in a replica Burnley FC football shirt belonging to the team’s goalie, Nick Pope.

Later in the chat, the 39-year-old prince was overheard telling the young man, “Would you like to see Nick Pope, yeah?” before concluding, “We’ll see what we can do.”

On Monday, the second-in-line, who is also the FA’s president, kept his word when Deacon met the footballing legend in a heartwarming encounter.

Before strolling out on the pitch, the duo chatted in the seats at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium.

Deacon was also presented with a signed football shirt by the goalie, who has also represented England.

Local pastor Mick Fleming, who assisted in arranging the initial visit with Prince William, predicted that the encounter would be “life-changing” for the youngster.

He stated: “This is going to change Deacon’s life. This will assist him in breaking the circle of life that has surrounded him.

“This was something truly unique, and I believe the prince’s actions have given him hope for the future.

“What he’s done is incredible, because it’s not just meeting a footballer; it’s much, much deeper – it will assist him.”

 

 

