Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 05:03 pm
Prince William describes all of the difficulties that girl-dads face: ‘It’s my worst nightmare.’

Prince William

Prince William recently wore his emotions on his sleeve and opened out about the ‘nightmare’ problems that come with being a girl-dad.

During an interview with The Mirror, Prince William made these assertions.

He began by discussing Prince George’s characteristics and how it’s easier to parent a boy but more difficult to master girl-dad obligations.

He has also been cited as saying, “The transition from being a single, autonomous man to marrying and having children is life-changing. George can be a bit of a rascal at times, keeping me on my toes, but he’s a sweet boy.”

But when it came to Princess Charlotte and all the different things fathers had to learn for their daughters, Prince William described the experience of learning to knot ponytails and other everyday chores as a “nightmare.”

But, in his case, practise made perfect, and he concluded, “I can do [Princess Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it because I don’t have enough hair to practise on!”

 

