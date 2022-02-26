Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 07:01 pm
Prince William gets into Ukraine-Russia politics

Prince William has become involved in international politics, it has been claimed that he has been conducting meetings with the UK’s Defence Secretary about his worries over the increasing calamity in Ukraine, a royal expert has claimed.

Daily Mail Diary Editor Rickard Eden said: “I hear he held talks at Kensington Palace on Thursday with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

“They’re certain to have discussed Russia’s invasion.”

For the moment, he pointed out, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “grandstanding about Ukraine online”.

However, in a statement published on their Archewell website on Thursday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex encouraged the world leaders to support Ukraine.

 

