‘Prince William is admired, but Harry is pitied,’ one expert

A royal analyst, George Grant, has spoken out about Prince Harry’s declining poll scores, suggesting the Duke of Sussex is ‘pitied’ rather than’respected.’

Grant slammed the Prince on his Twitter account, writing: “William is well-liked. Harry feels sorry for himself! There is no comparison.”

The commentator’s comments, which received a lot of likes, come at a time when the Duke of Sussex’s popularity is plunging due to unfavourable ratings.

Grant made a comparison between Prince Harry and his older brother, saying: “Harry has done nothing but whinge about how everyone is to blame for his unhappiness. In the work he is doing, Prince William is proving himself to be a trailblazing visionary. William is well-known over the world.”

A second user, RoyallyBlunt, agreed, writing: “Explanation was excellent. William is well-liked. Harry feels sorry for himself.”