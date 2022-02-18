Prince William is “tired of garish, factually wrong representations” of Diana in the film “Spencer.”

According to reports, Prince William has grown tired of films like Spencer depicting his mother, Princess Diana, in ‘factually wrong depictions.’

This information was provided by a source close to OK! And, according to them, Prince William considers everyone to be a piece of his mind.

“He’s weary of these garish, factually incorrect representations of the royals as a whole,” they were reported as adding.

“At this point in his life,” he says, “he wants to stop his family from being used as film fodder.”

During his future trip to the United States for the Earthshot Prize awards, Prince William “intends to meet with some of Hollywood’s most important movers and shakers and make his case,” according to the source.

“Spencer was like rubbing salt in old wounds,” she says, and it bothers her to see William so furious. He’d have gone public on this topic a long time ago if it hadn’t been for the queen pleading with him not to make such a fuss.”

“It grieves William that individuals who never met Diana personally talk about her on such an intimate level, as if they know what she was thinking and feeling,” the insider stated before adding. William isn’t going to make an effort to meet with her.”