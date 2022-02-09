Prince William lands in Dubai for his first visit to the UAE

Prince William has arrived in Dubai for a 24-hour tour to promote the finest of British industry and talent.

The Duke of Cambridge is taking his global environmental project The Earthshot Prize on the road for the first time as it enters its second year.

William’s first visit to the UAE coincides with the country’s 50th anniversary, as well as the UK commemorating its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai tomorrow.

The Expo, which ends next month, was a six-month undertaking involving 190 countries and featured exhibits on innovation, technology, and culture.

William will also highlight efforts to combat illegal wildlife trading through his United for Wildlife campaign, which he founded in 2014.

The Duke of Cambridge’s first foreign visit since a trip to the Republic of Ireland with wife Kate in February 2020 comes as the royal family seeks to deepen ties with the Gulf State following recent trips to Jordan and Israel.

“The tie between the UK and the UAE is deep and strong,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. “Prince William’s visit will highlight and strengthen these links as he gets the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, government leaders, and passionate conservationists.”

As part of its post-Brexit ambition to create new relationships throughout the world, Britain has been appealing to the Gulf countries for trade accords.

In September, the oil-rich Gulf state announced a £10 billion investment in British clean energy, infrastructure, technology, and life sciences, extending its “sovereign investment partnership” with the UK government.