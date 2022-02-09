Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 02:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince William lands in Dubai for his first visit to the UAE

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 02:00 am
Prince William

Prince William lands in Dubai for his first visit to the UAE

Prince William has arrived in Dubai for a 24-hour tour to promote the finest of British industry and talent.

The Duke of Cambridge is taking his global environmental project The Earthshot Prize on the road for the first time as it enters its second year.

William’s first visit to the UAE coincides with the country’s 50th anniversary, as well as the UK commemorating its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai tomorrow.

The Expo, which ends next month, was a six-month undertaking involving 190 countries and featured exhibits on innovation, technology, and culture.

William will also highlight efforts to combat illegal wildlife trading through his United for Wildlife campaign, which he founded in 2014.

The Duke of Cambridge’s first foreign visit since a trip to the Republic of Ireland with wife Kate in February 2020 comes as the royal family seeks to deepen ties with the Gulf State following recent trips to Jordan and Israel.

“The tie between the UK and the UAE is deep and strong,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. “Prince William’s visit will highlight and strengthen these links as he gets the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, government leaders, and passionate conservationists.”

As part of its post-Brexit ambition to create new relationships throughout the world, Britain has been appealing to the Gulf countries for trade accords.

In September, the oil-rich Gulf state announced a £10 billion investment in British clean energy, infrastructure, technology, and life sciences, extending its “sovereign investment partnership” with the UK government.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Coke Studio 14 latest song 'Pasoori' is perfect for expressing anxiety

Coke Studio 14 has released its sixth song, "Pasoori" featuring Ali Sethi...
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals the truth about her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from Kanye West, has disclosed...
3 hours ago
Syeda Tuba Aamir announces that she is taking Khula from Aamir Liaquat Hussain after 14 month of separation

Syeda Tuba Amir filed’s Khula from Aamir Liaquat after a long separation...
3 hours ago
Prince Harry has sparked a backlash when his job advice became a laughingstock

Prince Harry has received a lot of flak for his statements about...
4 hours ago
How 'penniless' Prince Philip won the heart of Queen Elizabeth II

In his heyday, Prince Philip was described as a "Greek god" who...
5 hours ago
‘Aurat He Aurat Ki Dushman Hoti Hai?’ Sadaf Kanwal's 'YES' sparks trolls

Actress and model Sadaf Kanwal is under hot water after her clip...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
7 mins ago
Meghan Markle has been compared to “Wallis Simpson taking the golden prince.”

Meghan Markle has been dubbed the "Wallis Simpson stealing golden prince" by...
14 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘courting’ celebs in preparation for a Hollywood takeover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of courting Hollywood stars...
Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures
1 hour ago
Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures

KHARTOUM, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese security agents arrested Wednesday two leading...
UK foreign minister in Russia with warning
1 hour ago
UK foreign minister in Russia with warning

MOSCOW, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600