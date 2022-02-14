Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:04 am
Prince William Shares Photos from His First Visit to Dubai 

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:04 am
Prince William

Prince William has returned from his first official visit to Dubai, and he may have had his eldest son in mind when posing for a particular shot!

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge posted a series of images from his trip to the United Arab Emirates on social media, including one of himself posing in front of a futuristic police car.

“Thank you for making my day in the UAE so memorable! It was lovely to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration, and innovation, from seeing the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to meeting our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day @expo2020dubai “The tweet had a caption. “And to see this police car…!”

Prince William, 39, previously revealed that his 8-year-old son, Prince George, was “crazy” with police cars.

“He is absolutely crazy with the police….cars, toys, everything,” William said at The Met Excellence Awards in 2018.

When Prince William saw Santa Claus on a holiday outing in 2017, he gave him Prince George’s Christmas list. The list only had one item: a police car.

“I saw you and I had to deliver you this letter,” William explained to Santa. “Because he hasn’t written down many requests, I believe one request is probably fine.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office requested Prince William’s visit to Dubai, which coincides with the UAE’s 50th anniversary year and the United Kingdom’s National Day. On Thursday, he visited the United Kingdom’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

According to William’s office at Kensington Palace, the relationship between the United Kingdom and the UAE is deep and strong, and Prince William’s visit will highlight and strengthen these ties as he has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, government leaders, and committed conservationists.

The Duke of Cambridge stated in a speech, “I hope that your attendance at today’s showcase has inspired you. It should serve as a reminder that we have reason to be optimistic. Our future is not yet determined. And, while the task ahead is daunting, we still have the potential to heal our planet and make the world a better place.”

25 mins ago
Princess Anne recently faced off against her nephew, Prince William

This weekend, the Princess Royal competed against her nephew, the Duke of...
34 mins ago
Prince Charles' slimmed-down royal family will reshape monarchy for decades, Experts

The preparations were released as part of Operation Golden Orb, the United...
43 mins ago
Harry's stepmother Camilla had a significant political role in his and Meghan's exit

Following the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British...
48 mins ago
Meghan and Harry's silence over Queen Camilla is a "deliberate insult." Royal Expert

A royal expert claims the Sussexes' silence following Camilla's declaration as Britain's...
55 mins ago
Meghan Markle reveals a 'funny' Valentine's Day - and the gift they once gave her

It's Valentine's Day, and there's little doubt Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton is 'in tears at the palace' after a huge secret was revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married in front of millions of...

