Prince William Shares Photos from His First Visit to Dubai 

Prince William has returned from his first official visit to Dubai, and he may have had his eldest son in mind when posing for a particular shot!

Prince William has returned from his first official visit to Dubai, and he may have had his eldest son in mind when posing for a particular shot!

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge posted a series of images from his trip to the United Arab Emirates on social media, including one of himself posing in front of a futuristic police car.

“Thank you for making my day in the UAE so memorable! It was lovely to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration, and innovation, from seeing the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to meeting our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day @expo2020dubai “The tweet had a caption. “And to see this police car…!”

Prince William, 39, previously revealed that his 8-year-old son, Prince George, was “crazy” with police cars.

“He is absolutely crazy with the police….cars, toys, everything,” William said at The Met Excellence Awards in 2018.

When Prince William saw Santa Claus on a holiday outing in 2017, he gave him Prince George’s Christmas list. The list only had one item: a police car.

“I saw you and I had to deliver you this letter,” William explained to Santa. “Because he hasn’t written down many requests, I believe one request is probably fine.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office requested Prince William’s visit to Dubai, which coincides with the UAE’s 50th anniversary year and the United Kingdom’s National Day. On Thursday, he visited the United Kingdom’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

According to William’s office at Kensington Palace, the relationship between the United Kingdom and the UAE is deep and strong, and Prince William’s visit will highlight and strengthen these ties as he has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, government leaders, and committed conservationists.

The Duke of Cambridge stated in a speech, “I hope that your attendance at today’s showcase has inspired you. It should serve as a reminder that we have reason to be optimistic. Our future is not yet determined. And, while the task ahead is daunting, we still have the potential to heal our planet and make the world a better place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office requested Prince William’s visit to Dubai, which coincides with the UAE’s 50th anniversary year and the United Kingdom’s National Day. On Thursday, he visited the United Kingdom’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

According to William’s office at Kensington Palace, the relationship between the United Kingdom and the UAE is deep and strong, and Prince William’s visit will highlight and strengthen these ties as he has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, government leaders, and committed conservationists.