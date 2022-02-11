Prince William was called “naughty” after meeting with UAE police

Following his recent solo tour to the United Arab Emirates, Prince William was dubbed “naughty” by royal enthusiasts.

Despite his busy schedule, the Duke of Cambridge was photographed standing next to an amazing police car that astonished with its modern and sporty look.

Prince William was photographed seemingly happy behind his face mask in images released on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account.

Many admirers commented on the post due to his contagious enthusiasm for the supercar.

“They should have let you have a ride,” one admirer quipped, adding that the UAE police would have most likely allowed the Duke drive the automobile.

Thank you for a wonderful day in the UAE! From visiting the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to seeing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day @expo2020dubai – it was great to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration and innovation. pic.twitter.com/S9PJqwpVSn — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 11, 2022