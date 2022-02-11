Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 09:10 pm
Prince William was called “naughty” after meeting with UAE police,

Prince William

Following his recent solo tour to the United Arab Emirates, Prince William was dubbed “naughty” by royal enthusiasts.

Despite his busy schedule, the Duke of Cambridge was photographed standing next to an amazing police car that astonished with its modern and sporty look.

Prince William was photographed seemingly happy behind his face mask in images released on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account.

Many admirers commented on the post due to his contagious enthusiasm for the supercar.

“They should have let you have a ride,” one admirer quipped, adding that the UAE police would have most likely allowed the Duke drive the automobile.

 

