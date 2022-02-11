Prince William welcomed by royal fans at Dubai Expo

During his visit to Dubai’s World Expo, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, was greeted enthusiastically by royal admirers outside the UK pavilion.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account published photographs and videos of Prince William’s visit to the Dubai exhibition, where the UK pavilion was celebrating a ‘national day.’

“Reunited with several of the 2021 @Earthshotprize Winners and Finalists @expo2020dubai,” Prince William tweeted. It’s wonderful to see them back here, exhibiting their activities on a worldwide stage.”

Outside the UK pavilion, he was also hailed by royal admirers.

"So nice to see everyone outside the UK Pavilion @expo2020dubai," Prince William tweeted.

He also met with UAE officials to discuss his Earthshot Prize, which awards innovative solutions to environmental concerns, and his United for Wildlife programme.