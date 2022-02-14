Princess Anne recently faced off against her nephew, Prince William

This weekend, the Princess Royal competed against her nephew, the Duke of Cambridge, as Wales faced Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations.

Since 1986, Princess Anne, 71, has been the patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, while Prince William, 39, is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Queen’s only daughter attended the match in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday, along with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Before the game, the monarch, dressed in a tartan trouser suit, met with members of the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust.

Unfortunately for Anne, Wales defeated Scotland 20-17, and while William did not attend the game, we wonder if there was some healthy competition between him and his aunt over the weekend?

Mike Tindall, Anne’s son-in-law and former rugby star, recently claimed that the younger royals communicate via a family WhatsApp group. The Duchess of Cambridge, William’s wife, has just been named a patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, and Mike stated that he had wanted to mock his cousin-in-law about her sporting abilities.

Kate attended an England rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium earlier this month, and Mike was ready to offer his thoughts on his podcast, The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby, last week.

“I texted Ellis [Genge] and asked him, ‘Mate, please tell me anything she screwed up on,’ so I could sort of… Get to her in the family WhatsApp group, and he said, ‘No, she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking,’ and I was like [sighs]. “But she has a competitive nature,” he explained.

There’s a potential we’ll see William and Kate compete later this month when Wales takes on England in the Guinness Six Nations 2022 at Twickenham on Saturday, February 26.

Meanwhile, Mike accompanied his mother-in-law Anne to England’s opening Six Nations match against Scotland on February 5 at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh.