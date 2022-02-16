‘Princess Charles should abdicate the throne for William in the long run for the sake of monarchy.’

Richard Eden, a royal analyst, has pushed Prince Charles to abdicate the throne for his son Prince William, arguing that it would be “in the greatest long-term interests of the monarchy.”

The royal pundit made the remarks on his Twitter account in the wake of news that the Metropolitan Police have begun an investigation into Prince Charles’ charity over claims of cash-for-honors.

On Wednesday, the Met Police announced that they had launched an inquiry into allegations in the media that honours were given to a Saudi national in exchange for payments to one of Prince Charles’ charities.

In the midst of the news, the royal analyst tweeted about Princess Diana’s conversation with Martin Bashir, in which the late royal hinted that Prince William will eventually succeed Prince Charles as King.

“I wonder whether her prediction will end up being correct?” Richard tweeted, prompting a royal watcher to respond, “Poor form, Richard – are you implying Prince Charles’ life will be cut short?? Or hoping for it…”

In her interview with Martin Bashir on Panorama two years before she was killed, Princess #Diana suggested that Prince William would eventually become King instead of Prince Charles. I wonder if her prediction will end up being correct? #royal pic.twitter.com/nQMWKQ31gR — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) February 16, 2022

Mr Eden responded, “Of course not.” I propose that Prince Charles abdicate in favour of William. As a royalist, I believe this is in the monarchy’s greatest long-term interests.”