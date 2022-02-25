Princess Charlotte melted the ice between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

In the early days of their connection, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s relationship was thought to have been more amicable as a result of Princess Charlotte.

According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s biography Finding Freedom, the Duchess of Cambridge is a “very guarded person” who keeps her friend group close, making it difficult for Meghan to get to know her.

According to reports, the two royals never had a falling out, but they were also never close due to their vastly different personalities.

The biography, however, stated that Princess Charlotte brought them closer together since the Duchess of Sussex’s “adoration” was believed to have helped the two ladies get along when Prince Harry and his wife stayed at his Kensington Palace home of Nottingham Cottage.

The book also stated that Meghan made an effort on her end by gently gifting Kate a soft leather notebook.