Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:33 pm
Princess Diana travelled with a refrigerator full of blood because she feared for her life

As she feared for her life, Princess Diana was claimed to have carried a small fridge containing her blood.

The late princess was afraid of being “under the prospect of bodily danger,” which is why she kept extra blood supplies with her security team in case she was ever attacked.

According to former private secretary Patrick Jephson, whenever Diana travelled abroad, she would bring a small fridge with her.

“Especially when we were travelling abroad or in impoverished countries, we would bring a mini refrigerator full with spare supplies of Diana’s blood,” he explained.

“That certainly sucked the glitz out of it.” Each of us was screened so that the physicians could determine which of us could give her blood if she needed it.”

He went on to say that the princess will be in danger from time to time and would be given a “sharp reminder” of the danger.

“Diana was frequently threatened with bodily harm.”

“It was a component of the work that was easy to forget until you got a strong reminder.”

