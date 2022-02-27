Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:33 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Princess Diana vs. Camilla: How Prince Charles Interacted With Them Publicly

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:33 pm
Princess Diana
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Charles’ relationship with Princess Diana during royal engagements was vastly different from Camilla’s.

When the Prince of Wales is joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, he is photographed smiling and laughing with her, which body language expert Inbaal Honigman says was not the case when he was with Princess Diana.

“Prince Charles is regularly seen embracing his wife Camilla,” she said of Charles’ interactions with Camilla versus Diana.

“The pair are often observed with their arms interlocking, looking each other in the eye, smiling full into each other’s faces, and generally seeking each other’s closeness, that the collective consciousness sees him as this guy.

“The warm, tactile, even romantic husband who is devoted to the lady beside him.

“Often photographed facing the same way as each other, or indeed facing one another, the married couple are clearly in love, and feel comfortable in each other’s presence, as they share royal duties, and the odd private moment.”

“There’s always a good few feet of social distancing between them, and they rarely face the same way.

“In the starkest of photographs, they’re facing squarely away from one another, both standing stiff with their arms by their sides.

“But even on the occasions when they’re not searching for something to look at on opposite ends of the room, they are not in harmony – if they both look ahead, it’s never in the same direction.

“Their facial expressions don’t match. They both look like they wished they were elsewhere, with somebody else.

“Partly, this disparity between 80s Prince Charles and his military stance, and modern era granddad Charles, all warm and loving, may be down to social protocols around the royals changing.

“It could be that back in his first marriage, the Prince was under clear instructions to not hold hands, to not look too happy – and during those days, there was no room for flexibility even with his young wife.

“These days now, the royals are accepted as people in their own right, and the Prince shows his spontaneity and natural wit without any negative repercussions.”

Inbaal continued: “Another consideration is maturity – many people only develop their romantic sides as they age.

“There is every chance that the apparent antipathy between Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the early days, expressed in their body language of opposites, was a result of social reasons, not emotional incompatibility,” she added.

Read More

12 mins ago
Watch Madhuri Dixit dances to Fame Game song Dupatta Mera

Madhuri Dixit made her digital debut with The Fame Game, a web...
17 mins ago
Kim Kardashian shows off her signature pout in a new selfie, proving she has no fear of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian appeared to be in good spirits for the impromptu photo...
29 mins ago
Shibani Dandekar gets a tattoo of her wedding date

Shibani Dandekar, an actress and television personality who just married filmmaker-actor Farhan...
46 mins ago
Ranveer Singh shares baby Deepika's photo as he spent Sunday at in-law's

On Sunday, actor Ranveer Singh shared a peek of his weekend in...
2 hours ago
Gucci debuts a unique collaboration with adidas on the Milan Fashion Week runway

Alessandro Michele has long noticed a similarity between Gucci's and adidas' stripes,...
2 hours ago
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber 'fighting' over children: 'Such devastation'

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have reportedly begun bickering, and friends are...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ananya Panday
47 seconds ago
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s relationship takes a new turn!

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for...
Peaky Blinders
8 mins ago
The film ‘Peaky Blinders’ Harry Kirton wishes to’resign’ from the series: ‘I’m ready to move on.’

Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby) has stated that he does...
Erin Holland's obsession with truck art led to take her own piece to home
9 mins ago
Erin Holland’s obsession with truck art has led her to take her own piece home

As Pakistan's largest cricket event draws to a close, several foreigners who...
Madhuri Dixit
12 mins ago
Watch Madhuri Dixit dances to Fame Game song Dupatta Mera

Madhuri Dixit made her digital debut with The Fame Game, a web...
Adsence Ad 300X600