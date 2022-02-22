Princess Diana’s advice to Prince William on his first day of school – and his brilliant response

Even if you are the heir to the British throne, the first day of school is nerve-racking for any child.

As a result, Princess Diana gave five-year-old Prince William some insightful words of wisdom to calm his nerves.

Diana and Prince Charles drove their eldest son to Wetherby Prep School in Notting Hill, London, to drop him off.

But before they left, Diana gave him a little pep talk to get him ready for what was to come.

“Diana said to him in the car, ‘When you get to school, there are going to be lots of journalists and lots of photographers, you’ve got to behave yourself,'” Ken Wharfe, former bodyguard to Princes William and Harry, told Yahoo’s Royal Box.

His response was priceless.

When the family exited the car, William made a sly remark to the photographers gathered on the street outside his school.

Ken remembered: “William spun around and said something extraordinary. ‘I don’t like ‘tographers,’ he remarked.”

He did, however, manage to offer them a brief wave before walking in.

On her daughter Charlotte’s first day of school, Kate Middleton also had some heartfelt words for her.

Prince William and Kate looked as proud as ever as they arrived to Thomas’s with George and Charlotte, who was photographed cautiously gripping her mother’s leg.

Despite cowering behind her mother, she shook hands with schoolteacher Helen Haslem, who warmly welcomed the family.