Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:19 am
Princess Diana’s hands ‘were not clean.’ during her marriage to Prince Charles

Princess Diana

The public, it has been argued, has a very one-sided perspective of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship, and that the latter was not as innocent as people thought she was.

According to Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley, the late Princess of Wales’ “hands weren’t clean,” and she allegedly had multiple extramarital romances while still married to Prince Charles.

“When Charles becomes King, he’s going to have to create a really intimate relationship with the public, and that’s something Charles has done extremely effectively, for example, his campaigning on climate change,” Newsweek’s royal correspondent Jack Royston told Madeley.

“One great unknown with Charles has always been whether he has this intimate relationship with the public and whether he has the Queen’s natural understanding for where public interest rests.”

“Why do you think people have such a one-sided memory of what happened all those years ago?” Madeley asked.

“Because, let’s be honest, Diana’s hands were not clean when it came to having extramarital affairs; she had a number.”

“By the time Charles reaches his third [relationship] with Camilla, they are both married and very miserable, and Patti Palmer-Tomkinson invites them to her house in 1986, and that’s the end of it.”

“By that time, Diana had had affairs with ten different persons, all of which the public was unaware of.”

