Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 07:00 pm
Princess Diana’s prediction concerning the British throne may come true

Princess Diana

During an ongoing police investigation into his charity over cash-for-honours claims, Prince Charles has been requested to fulfil Princess Diana’s wish to abdicate the crown for their son Prince William.

As he tweeted about Harry’s late mother’s conversation with Martin Bashir, where she stated that Prince William will eventually become King instead of Prince Charles, well-known royal commentator Richard Eden reiterated Princess Diana’s forecast concerning the British crown.

“In her interview with Martin Bashir on Panorama two years before she was slain, Princess #Diana stated that Prince William will someday become King instead of Prince Charles,” the expert tweeted.

he royal analyst made these remarks on his Twitter account on Wednesday, following the royal family’s press problem.

“I wonder whether her prediction will end up being correct?” Richard tweeted, prompting a royal watcher to respond, “Poor form, Richard – are you implying Prince Charles’ life will be cut short?? Or hoping for it…”

“Of course not,” Richard Eden said. I propose that Prince Charles abdicate in favour of William. As a royalist, I believe this is in the monarchy’s greatest long-term interests.”

Now, royal enthusiasts are guessing about the next king of the British throne, with some thinking that Prince Charles will fulfil his ex-wife Princess Diana’s dream by abdicating the crown to his son Prince William.

