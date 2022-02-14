Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry Spotted at the Super Bowl

Prince Harry appears to be settling into his new life in the United States. Tonight, the royal was photographed at the Super Bowl with his cousin Eugenie, watching American football’s biggest game.

Back in 2020, at the outset of the epidemic, Harry and Meghan relocated to the United States and promptly settled in the California community of Montecito. Given that Prince Harry has made Los Angeles his new home, it’s probable that he’ll be rooting for the Rams this evening, albeit his attire didn’t make it clear. For the occasion, the Duke of Sussex wore a white t-shirt and a dark blazer rather than a jersey. As a COVID precaution, both he and Eugenie looked to be wearing black masks throughout the major game. (Prince Charles, Harry’s father, just tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.) Eugenie dressed down her PPE with jeans, a baseball cap, and a blazer.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Meghan didn’t appear to be at the Super Bowl this evening, nor did Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank. They could have been at home with the royal babies. Harry and Meghan have two children, Archie Harrison, who is two, and Lilibet Diana, who will be one in June. August, Brooksbank and Eugenie’s kid, turned one earlier this week. Eugenie took to Instagram to commemorate her child’s milestone birthday. “Augie, our little hero, has turned one. You are a unique soul who lights every room with your grin and wave “She scribbled in the caption. “You have made us really proud. We adore you! 💙💙💙”