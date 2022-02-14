Princess Eugenie has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a beautiful Valentine’s Day photo

The duo were photographed posing beneath a cherry blossom tree, surrounded by pink petals, in a snapshot uploaded on the princess’s Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie may be seen smiling while her husband appears to be shaking the tree’s limbs, causing the petals to fall to the ground.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” the caption says.

It marks the royal couple’s fourth Valentine’s Day together after their October 2018 wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The princess was seen watching the Super Bowl with her cousin Prince Harry on Sunday night, prompting some Instagram users to speculate that she is still in California.