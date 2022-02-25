Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 10:23 pm
Princess Eugenie has shared her first photo since her journey to the United States

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie has shared her first photo since her journey to the United States

Princess Eugenie has released the first behind-the-scenes image from her upcoming podcast.

The queen, 31, can be seen in a recording studio with her co-founder, Julia de Boinville, and a guest in her monthly email for her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective.

Mum-of-one Eugenie stated last month that she will be launching her own podcast series through her initiative.

Eugenie and Julia wrote in a joint message, “We were so pleased to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, set to be launched in 2022, so keep tuned!”

The show’s release date has yet to be announced, but it will most likely feature guests and organisations that raise awareness about the subject of contemporary slavery.

Eugenie and Julia founded the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 after learning about modern slavery on a trip to Kolkata, India.

The charity’s goal is to raise awareness about human trafficking by fostering dialogue, holding leadership events, and visiting grassroots organisations.

The Princess tweeted the new photo shortly after returning from a trip to the United States to see her cousin, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan.

Eugenie was sighted with Harry amid the A-list crowd at the Super Bowl on February 13th, and she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were spotted having supper with the Sussexes in Santa Barbara.

Following their choice to step down as senior royals, Harry and Meghan relocated to the United States in 2020. Eugenie is expected to be the couple’s first royal family guest since their relocation, and she and Harry have shared a close friendship since childhood.

Eugenie and Jack’s son, August, turned one on February 9 and is only four months older than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second child, Lilibet, who will turn one in June.

