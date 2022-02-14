Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 05:38 pm
Princess Eugenie is the first royal to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the United States

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, went from Windsor to California to visit her cousin Prince Harry, who has relocated to the United States with Meghan Markle and their children.

Upon her arrival in the United States on Sunday, Princess Eugenie also watched the Super Bowl with Harry.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, was not present.

Princess Eugenie is expected to stay with Prince Harry and his family at their multimillion-dollar Montecito house during her vacation, as she is close to both her first cousin and Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie will be the first royal to meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children Archie and Lilibet in the United States, if this is true.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Montecito, California, in 2020, with their two children, Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison.

It’s worth noting that Prince Harry slept at Princess Eugenie’s house during his first visit to the UK following Prince Philip’s death.

 

 

