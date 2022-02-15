Princess Eugenie spends Valentine’s Day in the United States with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, surprised royal admirers with a gorgeous snapshot of her with husband Jack Brooksbank to commemorate Valentine’s Day.

Princess Eugenie, who is presently in California and was photographed with her first cousin Prince Harry watching the Super Bowl together, shared the sweet snapshot on Instagram.

The princess and her husband’s Valentine’s Day photo has sent royal admirers into a frenzy.

She captioned the photo “Happy Valentine’s Day,” followed by a heart and a slew of cherry blossom emojis.

The couple can be seen smiling in the photo, which was taken under a cherry blossom tree and surrounded by pink petals.

This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s fourth Valentine’s Day together after their wedding in October 2018.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, the couple’s first child, was born in February 2021.

Meanwhile, royal fans are guessing that Princess Eugenie and her husband spent Valentine’s Day at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home in California, following her appearance at the Super Bowl with the Duke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)